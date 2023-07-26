Amazon Is Cutting Hundreds of Jobs in Grocery Division, WaPo Says

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs in its grocery division, the Washington Post reported.

The layoffs affect “zone leads,” who manage sections of individual Amazon Fresh stores, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Amazon told the Post that the company is making changes as it evaluates Amazon Fresh’s performance. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon operates about 44 Fresh stores in several US cities and also owns the upscale Whole Foods Market chain. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has ushered in a period of austerity at Amazon as the company contends with slowing sales growth.

