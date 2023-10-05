(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is offering free grocery delivery for orders exceeding $100, down from $150, as the company looks to boost its fresh-food business.

The new pricing will go into effect on Thursday at 7 p.m. New York time, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Prime subscribers will pay $6.95 for orders of $50 to $100 and $9.95 for those under $50. Shoppers who don’t subscribe to Prime will still be charged between $7.95 and $13.95, depending on the order size and delivery window.

Amazon in February started charging a delivery fee for grocery orders of less than $150, a move that coincided with efforts to cut costs and adjust to slower growth in online shopping. The company had previously offered free grocery delivery for orders of more than $35 to subscribers of the company’s $139-a-year Prime program in some locations.

Insider earlier reported the lower order threshold for free delivery.

