(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com briefly became the world’s most valuable company Monday.

The online retailer surged 5.2 percent at its highs, pushing its market capitalization past $870 billion. That briefly topped Microsoft for the most in the world, a title the software maker stripped from Apple last week for the first time in 8 years.

