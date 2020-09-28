(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will host its first Prime Day shopping event in Brazil a year after launching its membership program in Latin America’s largest economy, where the subscription service hit the highest growth level among all countries as Covid-19 outbreak fuels a shift to e-commerce.

The move also follows several investments to strengthen the retailer’s logistics infrastructure and speed up the deliveries of over 30 million products Amazon currently sells in Brazil. The U.S. e-commerce giant opened its fifth and largest distribution center in the country this month as part of broader push to meet growing demand.

“There has been an explosion in e-commerce demand with the pandemic but we started preparing for Prime Day in Brazil long before that,” Amazon’s country manager Alex Szapiro said in an interview. “We pushed forward investments, not because of the pandemic itself, but because we wanted to keep a good service as demand grows.”

Brazil’s on-line sales volume surged 80% in the first eight months of 2020 compared with the same period a year ago, according to local e-commerce association ABComm.

Social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak forced the company to make some operating adjustments, Szapiro said, citing some “tactical issues” with suppliers and currency fluctuation in the short-term as the pandemic hit the global supply chain. Amazon has kept hiring plans and extended work from home policies until Jan. 8, 2021.

Prime Day, a two-day shopping event Amazon unveiled in 2015 to boost sales during the summer lull, usually occurs in July, but this year got pushed to Oct. 13 in 19 countries, including Brazil, with over 1 million products for sale worldwide.

The Prime membership program offering unlimited shipping as well as access to music and video streaming launched in the country last September. That growth in the first year of operation exceeds all other countries where Amazon offers it, Szapiro said.

Amazon has entered Brazil quietly in 2012, selling e-readers, books and then streaming movies in the fast-growing market. The retailer launched its marketplace in October 2017 and relied on third-party vendors until January 2019, when it kicked off direct sales and its fulfillment network.

The company does not disclose sales figures nor the number of Prime subscribers in Brazil. In the first half of 2020, Amazon.com’s net sales reached more than $164 billion, of which $41.8 billion came from markets outside the U.S.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.