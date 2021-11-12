(Bloomberg) -- A new labor group seeking to organize Amazon.com Inc. warehouse workers at facilities on New York’s Staten Island withdrew their petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The group in October submitted approximately 2,000 signatures, a number it said would meet a 30% threshold to organize several thousand workers at the facilities, where Amazon stows products and packages them for shipment to customers.

The group, Amazon Labor Union, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

