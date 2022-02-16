(Bloomberg) -- Workers at an Amazon.com Inc. facility in Staten Island, New York, will vote on whether to unionize, according to labor organizers.

The election will be held in person from March 25 to March 30, the fledgling Amazon Labor Union said.

The ALU confronts daunting odds. Despite a spirited campaign, the far more established Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union lost an election last year at an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. The National Labor Relations Board ordered a fresh election after the union appealed the outcome, but it’s far from assured that the RWDSU will prevail this time.

Still, Christian Smalls, the ALU’s president, has notched a significant achievement in New York despite lacking the money and organizing experience of the national unions. He worked at Amazon for more than four years before being fired in 2020 for what the company said was a violation of safety guidelines; Smalls said he was protesting Amazon’s inadequate Covid-19 policies.

Amazon and the NLRB, which oversees union elections, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

