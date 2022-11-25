Amazon Likely to Settle EU Antitrust Cases by the End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is poised to settle European antitrust probes over how the U.S. ecommerce giant uses rivals’ sales data and whether it unfairly favors its own products.

The European Commission is likely to accept Amazon’s binding proposals by the end of the year -- that includes a commitment to stop using data on independent sellers on its marketplace for its competing retail business -- according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal would relieve some of the regulatory pressure Amazon has faced over accusations it has become too dominant a force in European ecommerce. It’s still subject to scrutiny from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office and the UK’s competition watchdog.

The company’s settlement offer also promises “to apply equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their offers for the purposes of the selection of the winner” for a “buy box,” where Amazon highlights sellers of a particular product.

While the settlement is expected to be rubber stamped next month, the timing could be pushed into next year the people said, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

Spokespeople for the commission and Amazon declined to comment.

Amazon has previously said that while it disagrees with some of the conclusions made by the bloc it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers.”

