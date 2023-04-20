Apr 20, 2023
Amazon Loses EU Court Fight Over Double Antitrust Sales Probes
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. lost its appeal of a move by European Union antitrust regulators to allow for parallel EU and Italian antitrust probes into how the e-commerce giant may have unfairly treated some sellers on its platform.
The EU Court of Justice, the bloc’s top tribunal, dismissed Amazon’s challenge in a final ruling that can’t be appealed.
Amazon had objected to a European Commission decision to allow Italy to continue to run its own probe into the “buy box” — where Amazon highlights sellers of a particular product — after the EU’s antitrust arm started to examine the same issue.
Amazon last year settled the EU probe by offering a number of remedies, including a pledge to address concerns about the way its Buy Box for showcasing specific offers and Prime unduly favored its own retail business, including a promise to display a second Buy Box immediately underneath the first one.
