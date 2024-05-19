(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is nearing a deal that would make its streaming service Prime one of three partners of the National Basketball Association, Axios reported Sunday.

The talks, to add a mix of regular season and playoff games on Prime, are part of Amazon’s push into sports streaming, Axios added, citing a person with knowledge of the talks.

Read more: Amazon Makes Local Sports Deal, Giving Broadcaster New Life

Earlier this year, Amazon agreed to take a minority investment in local sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group, a bankrupt unit of Sinclair Inc.

Read more: Netflix Snags Rights for Two Live NFL Games on Christmas Day

The Seattle-based online retail giant isn’t the only one tapping into sports programming to boost membership. Netflix Inc. has recently inked a three-year agreement to air National Football League games on Christmas Day, marking the first time it has licensed rights to one of the world’s premiere sports.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.