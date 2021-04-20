(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has opened a new hair salon in East London to showcase augmented reality and “point and learn” marketing technology that lets customers point their phones at a product to get more information.

The 1,500 square-foot (139 square-meter) salon is set in London’s Spitalfields neighborhood, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. Customers will be able to try out new hair colors virtually and “capture their new look in a dedicated creative area,” the company said. Visitors will also be able to order products in the salon via Amazon by scanning QR codes.

In recent years, Amazon has launched a range of brick-and-mortar formats, including cashierless convenience stores, a supermarket chain, book shops and stores selling a potpourri of bestselling items. The company often launches experiments, learns from them and then moves on -- sometimes folding the expertise into new projects or abandoning the idea entirely. With no current plans to open additional locations, Amazon may consider the salon as one of its signature tests.

London is just beginning to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, with salons reopening in England on April 12. Amazon salon customers will be offered free face masks and sanitizer, temperature checks and the venue will operate at a reduced capacity.

The salon will be open to Amazon employees initially before expanding reservations to the general public in “the coming weeks.”

