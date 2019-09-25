(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. revealed its rival to Apple Inc.’s AirPods on Wednesday: Echo Buds headphones that work with the Alexa digital assistant. This is Amazon’s first wearable device, part of a broader effort to take Alexa beyond the home.

They go on sale this holiday season for $129 and can be preordered starting Wednesday. Apple’s AirPods cost $159 or $199, depending on what type of charging case they come with, according to Apple’s website.

The Echo Buds tap Bose Corp. technology for noise-cancellation, get five hours of battery life and come with a charging case like AirPods. In a demonstration, Amazon hardware chief Dave Limp showed Alexa capabilities such as seeing if something is in stock at a local Whole Foods store.

