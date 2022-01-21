(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa voice assistant service is reportedly suffering outages in Europe.

Outages in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain spiked into the thousands after 6 a.m. on Friday in London on tech services website downdetector.co.uk, which collects and shares real-time information on technology services. Dozens of users in those countries reported issues on social media platform Twitter.

A spokesman for Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Seattle-based technology giant’s cloud business Amazon Web Services suffered at least three outages in December.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.