(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will hire an executive team to run a network of nonprofit preschools serving low-income communities.

Bezos expanded on a pledge announced early Thursday of $2 billion to help pay for programs to support homeless families and early childhood education, the largest philanthropic push yet from the world’s wealthiest man. His new foundation, the Bezos Day One Fund, will provide grants primarily to existing family shelters, he said Thursday night before more than 1,000 people at the Economic Club of Washington. The emphasis, however, will be on creating and operating “Montessori-like” preschools that will help prevent children in low-income families from falling behind in their education.

“If a kid falls behind, it’s really hard to catch up,” Bezos said.

Bezos was interviewed at the event by David Rubenstein, co-chairman of the Carlyle Group and host of “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” on Bloomberg Television. The crowd included Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, who are both trying to snag Amazon’s second North American headquarters. The project -- Amazon says it will announce a location this year -- promises 50,000 jobs over the next two decades.

Bezos fended off a question about his choice, dropping no hints about the company’s plans and saying the decision will be announced before the end of the year.

Bezos owns a home in the capital and Amazon has significantly increased its lobbying presence there. Bezos and his company are frequent targets of criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump and, more recently, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who’s made the billionaire a symbol of income inequality when pushing for better wages for workers and fewer government benefits for companies.

