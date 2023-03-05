(Bloomberg) -- Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky franchise, led the box office domestically, delivering one of the best opening weekends ever for a sports-themed film.

The picture took in $58.7 million in US and Canadian theaters, according to preliminary numbers from Comscore Inc. The results exceeded estimates, which had been raised in recent weeks due to strong word of mouth for the film. Boxoffice.com had forecast a three-day opening of $43 million domestically at the start of the weekend.

The theatrical performance is a validation of Amazon.com Inc.’s strategy. The online retail giant acquired the picture with its $8.5 billion purchase of Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer last year. Amazon is looking to still release films in theaters despite operating one of the largest film and TV streaming services with Prime Video.

The boxing-themed picture focuses on Adonis Creed, the son of the original Rocky challenger Apollo Creed. He’s portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, who also directed the film. Creed III had 87% approval from critics, according to RottenTomatoes.com. Audiences scored it even higher.

The film brought in an additional $41.8 million in other countries, according to Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., which distributed the picture internationally.

