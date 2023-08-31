Amazon’s One Medical CEO to Leave Later This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Amir Dan Rubin, chief executive officer of the One Medical chain of doctor’s offices owned by Amazon.com Inc., will leave the company later this year.

Trent Green, currently One Medical’s chief operating officer, will replace him.

“Amir’s impact on One Medical is evident, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate alongside and learn from him,” Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon’s health services group, said Thursday in an internal email reviewed by Bloomberg. Lindsay didn’t say why Dan Rubin, who joined One Medical in 2017, had decided to leave.

Amazon spokesperson Dawn Brun said in an emailed statement that Dan Rubin would work with the team through the transition. Green, she said, “is deeply familiar with the business and team.”

Amazon announced it would acquire One Medical parent 1Life Healthcare Inc. for $3.49 billion in July 2022, expanding the company’s footprint in healthcare. The transaction was finalized in February after the US Federal Trade Commission, which has been investigating Amazon’s market power, declined to challenge the deal.

Becker’s Hospital Review, an industry trade publication, reported the departure earlier.

(Corrects timing of acquisition in the first paragraph.)

