(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., giving a fresh peek into its French operations, said that revenue jumped 28% in the country last year, boosted by consumers spending more time at home.

Sales climbed to about 7.3 billion euros ($8.4 billion) in 2020, up from approximately 5.7 billion euros the previous year, the online retailer said Wednesday in a statement on its website.

The pandemic fueled demand for e-commerce, but also brought challenges in France. As Bloomberg reported, Amazon’s logistics arm missed its delivery target in 2020 because it was forced to close fulfillment centers for more than a month during the coronavirus crisis. Still, cross-border orders coming from other European warehouses and deliveries shipped directly by merchants from the marketplace helped Amazon keep growing in 2020.

The French business remains below that of Amazon’s biggest European markets. It had sales of $29.6 billion in Germany last year and $26.5 billion in the U.K., where its revenue is disclosed more systematically in company filings.

In France, Amazon reported paying more than 310 million euros in direct taxes in 2020, specifying that this includes corporate tax, employer contributions and local taxes. That amount was up from more than 230 million euros in 2019, according to the statement Wednesday.

