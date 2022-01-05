(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Ring launched a sensor to detect glass breaking, an effort to buttress its home security system and help consumers determine if someone is trying to get into their house.

The $39.99 indoor sensor, called the Ring Glass Break Sensor, can detect if a window is smashed or cracked from as far as 25 feet away, the company said Wednesday at its announcement timed with the annual CES show in Las Vegas. The sensor uses artificial intelligence to ignore non-window related breaking glass such as a dish falling, according to Ring.

If the sensor determines a window has been smashed, a user’s phone can be notified. The sensor works with the company’s existing Ring Alarm systems and a siren can be automatically triggered upon a break. Ring said pre-orders begin Wednesday, but the device won’t begin shipping until Feb. 16.

Amazon is one of several technology giants making product announcements to coincide with the annual show despite not attending in person.

