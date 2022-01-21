(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said its Alexa voice assistant service has been fixed after outages in Europe on Friday.

Outages in the U.K., France, Italy and Spain spiked into the thousands after 6 a.m. in London on the website downdetector.co.uk, which collects and shares real-time information on technology services. Users in those countries reported issues on social media platform Twitter.

An Amazon spokeswoman said by email there was “an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service,” but that it was now back up and running.

The Seattle-based technology giant’s cloud business Amazon Web Services suffered at least three outages in December.

