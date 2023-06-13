(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing arm said it resolved an outage that had disrupted a swath of companies and organizations, including Southwest Airlines Co. and New York’s transit agency.

Amazon Web Services are now “operating normally,” according to its status page on Tuesday evening. The company said it began investigating “increased error rates and latencies” in one of its data center clusters shortly after 3 p.m. New York time. The failures affected the company’s US-EAST-1 region, which is centered in northern Virginia and is Amazon’s most important data center hub.

AWS is the world’s largest seller of on-demand computing power and software services, which it delivers from a network of vast server farms. That means its outages can ripple across the internet, creating headaches for a range of companies and industries. The Verge news site, for instance, said Tuesday that the disruption left it unable to update its home page.

On Twitter, technologists reported not being able to log into the AWS console, the portal they use to manage AWS services. And the MTA took to the social media site to report that train service information on its website and MYmta app were unavailable because of the AWS outage.

Viktor Pali — co-founder of Craft Docs, a Hungary-based document collaboration startup — said in a LinkedIn message that the outage temporarily took down the company’s web app and shared documents, though users on smartphone applications could still access the software. Pali said the outage appeared to be the most severe for AWS since a December 2021 outage that took down websites, Roomba vacuums and Amazon’s own delivery network software.

AWS’s status page reported that Tuesday’s failures stemmed from an issue with the company’s Lambda service, a product that spins up computing power in response to events. Dozens of other AWS services were affected, the company said.

In an update to its status page posted at 6:42 p.m. in New York, the company said “the issue has been resolved.”

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

(Updates with resolution of outage starting in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.