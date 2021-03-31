Amazon Says Most U.S. Employees Will Return to Work in the Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. expects most of its U.S. employees to return to the office “by early fall,” the company said in an internal memo this week.

“In the U.S., as vaccines become broadly available in the next few months, we expect more people will start coming into the office through the summer, with most back in the office by early fall,” Amazon said in a note to employees dated Tuesday, later posted on a company blog. Workers in some European countries may return later owing to vaccine distribution setbacks, the company said.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private-sector employer behind Walmart Inc. and the biggest employer in hometown Seattle. Most of the company’s white-collar staff have been working from home since the pandemic began, but its warehouse employees and delivery drivers were deemed essential workers and stayed on the job.

International Business Machines Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google also provided more details about their return-to-work plans this week.

