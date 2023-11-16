(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says the two prototype communications satellites it launched into space last month are functioning as designed, paving the way for the company to begin mass-producing devices that will power its internet-from-space venture.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper teams recently completed the initial slate of tests on the two satellites, evaluating everything from flight computers and solar-power arrays to propulsion and radio transmission. The two prototypes, sent aloft Oct. 6 on a United Launch Alliance LLC rocket, have demonstrated 4K video streaming and two-way video calls over the Kuiper network, among other milestones.

Amazon will continue testing the satellites as it begins production of its first models designed for extended service, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. The company is anticipating “a rapid launch cadence” beginning next year ahead of the first trials of commercial service, though Amazon is relying mostly on new or experimental rockets that haven’t yet taken flight.

The US Federal Communications Commission has authorized Amazon to place 3,326 satellites in low-earth orbit, a constellation that will beam broadband internet service across the globe. The only other company operating such a venture today at similar scale is SpaceX’s Starlink unit. Bloomberg this week reported that the company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is weighing an initial public offering for the satellite business

Amazon had previously aimed to have its first satellites aloft as early as the fourth quarter of 2022 before a series of testing failures and other issues with its launch partners delayed flights.

