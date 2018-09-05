(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s search function wasn’t working for about two hours Wednesday, with customers around the country reporting problems.

Thousands of people reported issues with the website of the world’s biggest e-commerce company, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks internet problems. Others complained about the glitch on Amazon’s social media pages.

Customers searching for products saw some advertisements but no results. Amazon couldn’t be reached for comment. The Seattle-based company suffered a major issue in July when its website had difficulties at the start of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales promotion, but recovered after a few hours.

The issues appeared to be fixed as of about 5:45 p.m. in New York and Downdetector was reporting fewer problems at that time.

To contact the reporter on this story: Spencer Soper in Seattle at ssoper@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Andrew Pollack

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.