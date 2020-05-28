Amazon Site Crashed Around U.S., Affecting at Least 75,000 Users

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s e-commerce site crashed for many users around the U.S., according to Downdetector.com.

The outage began shortly before 3 p.m. New York time with more than 75,000 users around the country reporting issues, according to Downdetector, which tracks website issues.

By 3:40 p.m., many users said Amazon.com was back up.

Amazon couldn’t immediately be reached for comment but acknowledged the problem on social media.

