(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started delivering prescription medications by drone in a Texas city, broadening its still-experimental effort to deliver goods by air.

The online retailer recently began listing drone delivery as an option for Amazon Pharmacy customers who are participating in a test program in College Station, one of two US cities where Amazon is delivering products using its unmanned, riding-lawnmower-sized vehicles. The company made the effort public on Wednesday ahead of a logistics press event held at a warehouse near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.

Quick delivery of medical supplies has emerged as one of the leading candidates for a viable delivery-by-drone business. Alphabet Inc.’s Wing, United Parcel Service Inc. and drone startup Zipline have all set out to deliver medical goods, sometimes in trial programs centered around hospital campuses or planned communities. In most places, drone use remains limited to narrowly prescribed tests as regulators hash out regulations to limit risk to other aircraft and people on the ground.

John Love, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, said the company is offering free delivery of more than 500 medications by air to patients enrolled in the drone-delivery test in Texas. When Amazon’s Prime Air group surveyed customers to ask what products they’d like to receive this way, medication “was at the top of the list,” he said in an interview.

Amazon’s drone program, announced to the world by Jeff Bezos in 2013, has been beset by technical challenges, high turnover, and safety concerns after crashes at a testing site. The group was among the Amazon units that suffered layoffs early this year, CNBC reported at the time. A spokesperson said Amazon has made “thousands” of deliveries so far in College Station and Lockeford, California, the site of its other US drone trial, since launching its first deliveries in late December 2022.

Medications, which come in small packages and are often needed quickly, would likely be a popular option for drone delivery if widely available, Love said. “There are a lot of reasons that this could be really powerful, and something that scales,” he said.

Amazon, which aims to deliver the medications by drone in less than an hour, received a license to operate a pharmacy from an address near its College Station drone testing facility in May, Texas State Board of Pharmacy records show.

