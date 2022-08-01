(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started delivering items from brick-and-mortar stores in a dozen US metro areas, the e-commerce giant’s latest effort to make more products available for speedy delivery.

The company’s initial partners are Diesel, PacSun, GNC and SuperDry, Amazon said in a blog post on Monday. Bloomberg in May reported that Amazon was testing the service, which uses the company’s gig-economy Flex drivers to retrieve and deliver orders.

Amazon Prime members in parts of select cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle and Washington, will see items from participating retailers listed on the Amazon website and app. Delivery costs $2.99, and is free for orders of $25 or more. Some stores offer the option of buying items online and picking them up at the premises.

Amazon’s website lists 24 participating locations, all of which appear to be in shopping malls.

The Seattle-based company says Sur La Table and 100% Pure will soon join the service and plans to add additional retailers and cities in the coming months.

