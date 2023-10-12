(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s next big thing might be lurking in the expensive supply chain apparatus that’s helped transform its e-commerce business into a juggernaut.

The Seattle-based company’s expansion into so-called logistics services — shipping and distribution — could eventually be worth more than $100 billion in revenue, according to Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali.

“By turning its logistics network into a service offering for off-Amazon merchants, we believe the company is turning a major cost center into a profit center,” Squali, a long-time Amazon bull who has had a buy rating on the stock since initiating coverage in 2017, wrote in a research note Wednesday.

Amazon shares have risen 57% this year as a shift to cost-cutting has boosted profits, after Covid-19 lockdowns spurred a spending binge on things like warehouses to keep up with soaring orders. The additional sales would help boost Amazon’s revenue growth, which sank to 9% last year, its slowest-ever expansion. It’s projected to rise 11% to $570 billion in 2023, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Supply Chain by Amazon is the latest part of its drive to become a leading logistics company, overseeing the flow of products from factories to customers’ doorsteps globally. The company aims to replace a variety of businesses handling tasks like ocean freight, customs, ground transport and inventory storage, with one seamless service.

Analysts see the strategy echoing what the firm achieved with its cloud business, when it built Amazon Web Services to serve its own needs before opening the platform to third-party merchants.

“Amazon has the two main pillars: AWS, and retail” and there’s always been talk of them having another pillar, Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, said in an interview. There’s “every reason to believe that Amazon will pursue that, and that they will ultimately be successful.”

Amazon’s valuation has dropped since last year, but at 34 times profits projected over the next 12 months, it’s still one of the most expensive of the biggest technology and internet companies.

Read more: Amazon’s Pivot to Profit Machine Welcomed by Market: Tech Watch

That’s hardly a deterrence for Wall Street, where all but two of the 63 analysts tracked by Bloomberg covering the company have buy ratings. The average price target implies a gain of 32% over the next year.

“Amazon is basically a stock that is loved, not really based on today’s earnings, but more so what they’re gonna do in 2024 and 2025,” said Globalt’s Martin.

When it comes to its supply chain ambitions, “the revenues might take time to ramp up to get to the point where they’re really going to be making money,” he said.

Tech Chart of the Day

PayPal Holdings Inc. is trading at about 10.6 times projected profits — a record-low valuation — and is cheaper than nearly 95% of the companies in the Nasdaq 100, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares of the digital payments processing company have tumbled more than 80% from their peak in 2021.

Top Tech Stories

Microsoft Corp. will appeal a decision by the US Internal Revenue Service that the software maker owes at least $28.9 billion in taxes related to how it allocated income and expenses among global subsidiaries from 2004 to 2013.

Several key former employees from Arm Holdings Plc’s Chinese venture have started a chip design house with local government backing, adding to uncertainty in the British firm’s biggest market just weeks after it raised $5 billion in an initial public offering.

Elon Musk’s X said it scrubbed or labeled tens of thousands of posts including “illegal” content since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, responding to warnings to stem the spread of fake news around the conflict.

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger has embarked on one of the largest factory-building sprees in chip-industry history, part of an audacious plan to revitalize the Silicon Valley pioneer. But he’s missing a key ingredient: enough paying customers.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s second-quarter profit narrowly missed street estimates, underscoring how worries about an economic slowdown continue to curtail tech spending.

Earnings Due Thursday

Postmarket IDT



--With assistance from Spencer Soper.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.