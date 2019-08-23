(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. struck a deal that gives the U.S. online giant the right to buy a stake in India’s Future Retail Ltd.

Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC agreed to buy 49% of Future Coupons Ltd., Future Retail said in an Aug. 22 filing. The deal gives Amazon the option to buy all or part of Future Coupons’ shareholding in Future Retail, according to the filing.

The terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed, and it’s not clear what stake Amazon might ultimately own in Future Retail. Future Retail said it had been informed of the deal by Kishore Biyani, the company’s founder and chairman.

People familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Amazon was in late-stage talks to acquire as much as 10% of Future Retail. The sale was likely to be routed through a holding company and would give Amazon the option to buy more shares from Biyani.

Such a deal would underline the American online giant’s ambitions to dominate the last sizable market yet to be conquered by large networks of hypermarkets and supermarkets, after losing ground in China.

Mumbai-based Future Retail operates over 2,000 stores across 400 Indian cities, including the “Big Bazaar” stores that are designed to appeal to value-conscious urban consumers.

