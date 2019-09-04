(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday announced a new lineup of televisions running its smart Fire TV operating system, including the first sets it has sold in Europe.

The retail and technology giant says it’s working with manufacturers and retail partners to bring more than 15 Fire TV devices to market over the next year. They include JVC-branded TVs bound for Currys PC World retailers in the U.K. and sets made by Grundig on sale now in Germany and Austria. Two versions of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick streaming device also were made available in France, Italy and Spain on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported last week that Amazon was preparing to announce an expansion of Fire TV’s reach in Europe. Amazon and rival set-top box maker Roku Inc. both have a relatively small presence outside their home markets in North America. The two are competing for the attention of cord cutters looking for internet-friendly TVs to access streaming services and other apps.

Amazon last year announced a deal with Best Buy to sell Insignia- and Toshiba-branded TVs powered by the Fire operating system in North America. The company on Wednesday said a new Toshiba model would roll out in the U.S. next month.

To contact the reporters on this story: Matt Day in Seattle at mday63@bloomberg.net;Lucas Shaw in Los Angeles at lshaw31@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Robin Ajello

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.