Amazon to build fulfilment centre in Ottawa, creating more than 600 jobs

Amazon announced plans Tuesday to create a new fulfilment centre in Ottawa, which the company says will create more than 600 full-time jobs.

"Ontario continues to be a great place for Amazon to do business and we look forward to adding a fulfilment centre in the National Capital Region," Glenn Sommerville, director of Amazon Operations in Canada, said in a release.

"Our ability to expand in Ontario and create more than 600 new jobs is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce."

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told BNN Bloomberg the announcement is a “win-win” for the city and Amazon.

“This is very good news for our economy, which is already hot,” he said in an interview, noting the city’s low unemployment rate, which is sitting at about 4.3 per cent.

The fulfilment centre will be built in Ottawa’s east end, an area Watson said has been deprived of job opportunities up until now.

Amazon currently has other fulfilment centres in other parts of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. The ecommerce giant said employees at the new facility, which is being developed by Broccolini, will be tasked with packing and shipping large items including household decor, sporting equipment and gardening tools.

"We applaud Amazon for making this investment and, we look forward to doing our part to help other top employers create and protect good jobs in our province. Ontario is open for business," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a release.

Ottawa submitted a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, but was unsuccessful. Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the company’s short list.

Amazon currently employs more than 6,000 people in Canada.