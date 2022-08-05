Amazon.com Inc. said it would buy IRobot Corp., maker of the Roomba vacuum, for US$1.65 billion.

Amazon will pay US$61 a share in cash for the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company, according to a statement on Friday. The offer represents a premium of 22 per cent based on iRobot’s last closing price before the announcement. Colin Angle will remain as chief executive officer of iRobot.

“I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable,” said Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices.