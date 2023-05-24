(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has agreed a deal to take space from WeWork Cos. at a City of London office building.

The tech giant will occupy about 70,000 square feet at Moore Place which has recently been refurbished by WeWork, according to people familiar with the agreement. The space can accommodate about 1,000 people and the deal includes an option to take on more space in the building, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

A spokesperson for WeWork declined to comment. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon had been weighing an expansion of its London office footprint before the coronavirus pandemic broke out in 2020. That prompted the company to put its plans on hold as increased home working raised doubts over its future office needs. While some rivals have embraced remote working, the Seattle-headquartered online retailer and cloud company has remained committed to office-based working.

Amazon’s London footprint includes buildings on High Holborn and Principal Place where the City of London’s northern border meets Shoreditch, traditionally a popular district for tech start-ups.

--With assistance from Matt Day.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.