(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it plans to open a clothing store called Amazon Style this year in the Los Angeles area, the company’s latest foray into physical retail.

The boutique will use artificial intelligence to recommend purchases as customers shop and carry a selection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Using an app, shoppers will be able to send items to a fitting room or directly to a pickup counter.

In its hunt for further growth after reaching a commanding position in many categories of online retail, Amazon has built a sizable brick-and-mortar operation in the last several years, beginning with a chain of bookstores, which debuted in 2015 at an upscale Seattle mall.

Amazon Go, a cashierless convenience store that uses cameras and other sensors to track what shoppers take off the shelf, opened to the public in 2018. So did Amazon 4-Star, an electronics, home goods and toys bazaar that sells a potpourri of highly rated and bestselling items. Amazon Fresh began opening stores last year and has been adding new locations at a steady clip. Amazon also acquired Whole Foods Market in 2017.

The Seattle-based company has also explored opening discount retail stores selling a mix of home goods and electronics, Bloomberg reported last year. The outlets would carry unsold inventory sitting in Amazon’s warehouses at steep discounts, according to people familiar with the plans. The plans were preliminary and under discussion, but the pandemic and new Fresh grocery chain forced many employees to focus on day-to-day operations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.