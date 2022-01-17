(Bloomberg) --

Amazon.com Inc. has emailed U.K. customers to say that a planned ban on Visa credit cards will no longer take place.

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk,” the online retailer said in the email.

The ban was due to take place on Jan. 19. Amazon had previously cited the rising costs of accepting credit card payments as the reason for the ban.

“Amazon customers can continue to use Visa cards on Amazon.co.uk after January 19 while we work closely together to reach an agreement,” a Visa spokesman said.

