(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. unveiled a pair of wearable gadgets equipped with the Alexa digital assistant: glasses and a ring.

The company indicated that the devices aren’t meant to be mass-market consumer products and were inventions “left on the cutting-room floor,” according to Dave Limp, head of Amazon’s devices and services business. The smart glasses look like a normal pair of spectacles and support prescription lenses -- but include microphones for Alexa access. They aren’t augmented-reality glasses and lack displays and cameras.

At its annual new-device event in Seattle on Wednesday, Amazon also showed off the Echo Loop, a titanium ring with Alexa microphones. Both of the products will be sold by invitation only, in limited quantities, Amazon said. The glasses will cost $180 and the ring will be priced at $130.

