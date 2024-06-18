Amazon is gaining on its title versus Walmart for the most revenue: strategist

Union members at Amazon.com Inc. have voted to hook up with one of the largest U.S. labour groups, a partnership that could help pressure the e-commerce leader in staff contract negotiations.

About 98 per cent of the Amazon Labor Union voted in favor of linking with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the groups said in a joint statement. They pledged to cooperate to help secure jobs and decent working conditions for Amazon workers.

The ALU won a landmark victory in 2022, organizing thousands of workers at an Amazon facility in Staten Island. But the union lost two subsequent elections and descended into conflict between leader Chris Smalls and other officials. In the meantime, attempts to bring Amazon to the bargaining table faltered.

Smalls said previously that he and 15 other ALU officials hammered out an agreement in Washington with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien and his colleagues. O’Brien’s group represents some 1.3 million people, according to their statement.

Amazon wasn’t immediately available for comment outside normal business hours.