(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a new version of the Echo Dot speaker, its most popular model, with a built-in clock at the front.

Asking the time is one of the most common requests handled by the company’s Alexa digital assistant, so adding a visual clock made sense, said Dave Limp, Amazon’s hardware chief.

The updated device also adds a new snooze button that makes it more like an alarm clock. Otherwise, the product looks the same the previous model. Preorders for the $59 gadget start Wednesday, the company said at an event in Seattle.

Amazon also announced a new version of its standard Echo with better sound and new fabric designs. It is also available for preorder on Wednesday for $99.

The company unveiled Guest Connect, a feature that lets users connect their Amazon account to someone else’s Echo speaker so they can play music from their own streaming service.

