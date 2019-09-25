(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. introduced the Echo Studio, a high-end speaker to rival Sonos Inc. devices, the Apple Inc. HomePod and Google Home Max. Sonos shares fell 3% to $14.23 following the news.

The Echo Studio has three mid-range speakers, a tweeter and a bass. It integrates Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s Atmos audio technology and works with Amazon’s new high-definition music service. Amazon said Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group are helping to support higher-quality audio for the speaker.

The new device looks similar to the HomePod, making it noticeably larger than any existing Echo. The speaker costs $199 and is available to preorder on Wednesday. Amazon also unveiled a new Echo Show with an 8-inch screen that costs $129.

