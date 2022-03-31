(Bloomberg) -- A fledgling union took an early lead in an election to unionize one of Amazon.con Inc.’s facilities in New York, while a separate retail union was trailing in a do-over election in Alabama.

With hundreds of ballots still to be counted at about 2 p.m. New York time, the upstart Amazon Labor Union had 325 yes votes compared with 250 no votes from workers at a warehouse in Staten Island. In Bessemer, Alabama, Amazon had 288 votes versus 254 for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

