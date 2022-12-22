(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. risks violating French luxury shoe designer Christian Louboutin’s European trademark rights by failing to make it clear to buyers when products are being offered by third-party sellers.

The European Union’s top court said on Thursday that Amazon may be confusing people by failing to make a distinction between Louboutin and non-official sellers of the brand’s famous red-soled shoes.

Local courts in Belgium and Luxembourg handling separate disputes over Amazon’s liability had sought the top EU judges’ view on whether online sales companies can be held directly responsible for possible trademark right infringements on their platform.

Amazon said it will study the court’s decision, without commenting further.

The cases are: C-148/21, C-184/21 - Louboutin (Usage d’un signe contrefaisant sur un marché en ligne).

