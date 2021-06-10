(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. wants corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week, according to an email sent to employees Thursday, a softer stance from the company’s earlier position that it has an office-centric culture.

Amazon said it expects office workers in the U.S., U.K. and several other countries to resume working mostly from the office the week of Sept. 7.

“Like all companies and organizations around the world, we’re managing every stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go,” according to the email. “We’ve been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office.”

News of the email was reported earlier in The Seattle Times.

