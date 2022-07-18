(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. warehouses near New York City, Chicago and Orlando were inspected by federal investigators Monday of as part of a probe into potential worker safety hazards.

Investigators from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration visited the warehouses on referrals from federal prosecutors in Manhattan concerning possible hazards, including the pace of work and possible fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from regulators, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for US Attorney Damian Williams.

