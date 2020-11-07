(Bloomberg) -- Amazon Web Services, the top seller of cloud-computing services, is investing 207.6 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) to set up multiple data centers in the southern Indian state of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao, state’s minister for information technology said in a tweet.

The data center cluster will open by mid-2022, he said on Twitter. Amazon opened its first data hub in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, in 2016. Data parks and storage services are becoming a lucrative bet in India and have lured global players as well as the local billionaire, Gautam Adani.

