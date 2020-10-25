(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. secured relief in its dispute with Future Group after a Singapore court put a temporary hold on Future’s $3.4 billion sale deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

An arbitration court in Singapore restrained Future Retail and its founders from going ahead with the sale of assets, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proceedings were private. The ruling was on Amazon’s request for an interim order before the arbitration hearings it initiated against the deal start. Judges will now be appointed for the main tribunal hearings.

“We welcome the award of the Emergency Arbitrator,” Amazon said in an emailed statement. “We remain committed to an expeditious conclusion of the arbitration process.”

Representatives for Future declined to immediately comment when reached outside of business hours in India Sunday.

The ruling marks some respite for the American e-commerce giant as it seeks to halt India’s biggest retail deal that can give Ambani, Asia’s richest man, unparalleled dominance in the race for India’s estimated $1 trillion retail market. Ambani’s Reliance is already India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer and has ambitious plans for the online segment, where it’ll take on Amazon.

