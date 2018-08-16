(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has its eye on England’s millions of soccer fans, who have spent 25 years buying subscriptions to watch live games from market leader Sky Plc.

On Friday, the e-commerce giant will begin streaming a new documentary series through its Prime video service about Manchester City -- currently England’s most successful soccer club -- fresh from its title-winning 2017-18 season.

In the eight-part production, Amazon’s cameras peer inside the locker room, training ground, and executives’ financial meetings, as well as at the squad’s Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, who in one scene is shown exhorting his players to hate him in order to fire them up to win a game.

Manchester City competes in the English Premier League, the world’s most lucrative soccer tournament, which has increasingly been attracting tech giants interested in streaming its games.

Amazon was widely expected to be a major contender to traditional broadcasters when live U.K. soccer rights through 2022 were put up for auction, but settled for access to just 20 games a year out of about a possible 200, costing a fraction of the roughly 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) a year paid out for much more prominent packages by Sky and BT.

The documentary series is intended to complement the live sports package. Bloomberg reported earlier than Amazon paid about 10 million pounds for the exclusive access to the club and its staff.

"Online video platforms have historically been centered around comedy and action, sci-fi and fantasy dramas," said Richard Broughton, an analyst at Ampere Analysis. He said appealing to older audiences are increasingly important as uptake among younger groups saturates.

One of the stars of the first episode is the team’s kit man, Brandon Ashton, who plays the comedian during much of the show, and is seen keeping one of the players company in the sub-zero cryotherapy chamber. "Brandon is the heart and soul of the dressing room, really," team captain Vincent Kompany is captured saying.

It’s with such glimpses into life behind the goal posts that Amazon has bet will win over some of England’s soccer fans -- and ideally, keep them distracted from rival Netflix.

