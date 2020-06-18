(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd. has become net debt-free ahead of its March 2021 target.

The conglomerate has raised more than 1.75 trillion rupees ($23 billion) through new investments into its digital assets unit, rights issue of shares and a stake sale to BP Plc, Reliance Industries said in an exchange filing Friday. Its net debt was 1.6 trillion rupees on March 31.

Reliance Industries is controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

