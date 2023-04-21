(Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., the oil-to-telecom conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, posted better-than-expected quarterly profit on robust growth across nearly all its businesses.

Net income rose 19% for India’s largest company by market value to 193 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 compared to the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That beat the average 164.93 billion rupee profit estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Revenue at Mumbai-based Reliance rose 3.8% to 2.2 trillion rupees, while total costs surged by 1.6% to 1.95 trillion rupees.

Key Insights

The conglomerate is entering a new capital expenditure cycle as it expands its existing businesses, such as 5G in telecom, and pivots to newer ones such as green energy and consumer goods. Capital spends surged almost 37% to 444.1 billion rupees during the quarter Reliance, which plans to invest $75 billion in renewable energy, and its telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. upsized a batch of foreign currency loans to $5 billion this month Implementation of the new energy giga factories at Jamnagar is making significant progress, Ambani said in the statement The company is expected to invest $40 billion over the next five years, Bloomberg Intelligence senior credit analysts Mary Ellen Olson and Sheenu Gupta wrote last month, retaining its position as a net creditor in the medium term

Investors are also waiting for more details and a time frame on Reliance’s plans to spin-off and list Jio Financial Services which was announced in October. The new unit is being helmed by veteran banker, K.V. Kamath.

Gas exploration and production will be a key driver for Reliance’s earnings in FY24 buoyed by higher output from the new fields and the spike in prices, JP Morgan analysts wrote in an April 16 note. Indian refiners, including Reliance, have benefitted from buying discounted Russian crude oil and selling fuels overseas. The hit from India’s windfall tax on fuel exports has eased off too.

Reliance is also making a big push into entertainment with its streaming service adding more than 100 films and TV series as it takes on giants like Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. It aims to build on the massive viewership it’s receiving for the cricket league tournament, whose streaming rights it bought for $3 billion last year.

After announcing plans to enter the consumer goods sector in August last year, Reliance has been buying smaller local firms to bolster its portfolio. The company can win market share only in the long term, Citigroup said in a note, adding that it won’t dismiss the risk to the incumbents.

Market Reaction

Reliance’s shares fell 8.5% in the March quarter and have recovered only marginally since. The stock is among the worst performers in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex this year.

Earnings were announced after the close of market hours.

Get More

Reliance Jio’s net income jumped 13% to 47.2 billion rupees It had 439.3 million users as of end-March with an average-revenue-per-user of 178.80 rupees: filing

Reliance Retail posted a quarterly profit of 24.15 billion rupees, up 13% y/y

O2C Ebitda surged 14% from a year earlier to 162.9 billion rupees

Oil and gas Ebitda 38 billion rupees vs. 15.6 billion rupees y/y

Total debt, as of March. 31, stood at 3.15 trillion rupees while cash and cash equivalents were 2.04 trillion rupees

Media business posted a loss of 350 million rupees vs profit of 2.1 billion rupees year ago, mainly due to “constrained advertising budgets of consumer companies and startups due to the high inflation and funding crunch respectively, the advertising revenue”

Windfall tax, introduced by the Indian government in July last year, impacted profit by 7.11 billion rupees vs 18.98 billion in the preceding quarter

Other income jumped 19% to 29.2 billion rupees

