(Bloomberg) -- Amber Capital UK LLP founder Joseph Oughourlian denied a news report that claimed he was in talks with several private equity funds to take control of Spanish defense group Indra Sistemas SA.

“Amber denies the information about alleged contacts with funds and investment banks to address the future of Indra,” Oughourlian, who is also the hedge fund’s chief executive officer, told Bloomberg News by phone.

His comments follow a report by El Confidencial saying several private equity firms had approached Oughourlian to talk about stitching together a deal to take control of the company.

According to the Spanish news website, he had met with bankers in recent weeks over a plan for the firms to buy a stake in Indra.

The idea was to add that bloc of shares to Amber’s 5.1% and the 5% owned by defense firm Sapa Placencia SL to challenge the government’s holding company over its reluctance to hive off Indra’s technology unit and sell it to an investor, according to El Confidencial. SEPI, as the state-owned vehicle is known, owns 25% of the company.

Activist shareholder Amber has been locked in a tussle with the government for months over its call for Indra to be broken up.

While the hedge fund favors splitting the firm’s defense and information technology businesses, the government would prefer to sell some IT assets rather than a full-blown breakup, Bloomberg News has reported.

Ignacio Mataix, Indra’s current CEO, will step down when the company finds a successor for him, the firm announced in March.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.