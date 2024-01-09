(Bloomberg) -- Longtime believers in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. are being rewarded with juicy returns as Johnson & Johnson’s buyout offer values the biotech stock at more than 6,700% of its all-time low.

Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Ambrx for $28 per share in cash, an approximately 105% premium to its closing price prior to Monday’s announcement, valuing the drug developer at $2 billion. Ambrx is now trading in stark contrast to December 2022, when shares closed at a rock-bottom price of 41c and the company was at risk of being delisted.

Among its top investors, Darwin Global Fund Ltd and Cormorant Asset Management Ltd appear to have held onto their bets throughout the stock’s turnaround and remained top two shareholders over the past year, according to analysis of data compiled by Bloomberg. Darwin reported a stake of about 7.6 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2022 and boosted it to approximately 17 million by the end of third quarter last year. Cormorant, which started building back up its stake over a year ago, held 11 million shares, as of October.

The wild ride in Ambrx shares underscores how mergers and acquisitions could supercharge returns in innovative biotech companies. After a two-year slump marked by job cuts and cash-raising woes, the sector eked out a small gain in 2023 amid an end of year buying frenzy.

The San Diego, California-based Ambrx is developing antibody-drug conjugates — therapies that deliver high doses of medicines directly to tumors while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues.

“Earlier data had validated Ambrx’s ADC platform, and positioned the company as a likely takeout candidate,” Brian Abrahams, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a research note. The deal highlights the continued interest by large drugmakers in the ADC space.

Shares of the drug developer had been under pressure in 2022 until a mid-December breast cancer trial readout propelled the stock with a one-day gain of more than 1000%.

Since then, the stock has clawed its way back toward its prior valuation as large pharmaceutical companies began to target biotechs making ADCs, paying a premium for their drugs.

Just last year, Pfizer Inc. bought Seagen Inc. for about $43 billion while AbbVie Inc. agreed to acquire ImmunoGen Inc. for $10.1 billion. Separately, Merck & Co. is paying as much as $22 billion for the rights to sell three experimental ADCs from Daiichi Sankyo Co.

Darwin and Cormorant did not respond to emailed requests for comments. Ambrx shares rose 102% on Monday.

