Ambu Shares Plunge After New CEO Delivers 2nd Profit Warning
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in medical equipment maker Ambu A/S plunged in Copenhagen after the new chief executive officer delivered his second profit warning in just two months.
Ambu sank 20% after trading started in the Danish capital, its worst performance since May, when it fired its previous CEO. The slump represents about 5.6 billion kroner ($825 million) in lost market value within the first few moments of trading.
The company published a statement around midnight saying revenue growth will be about 8 percentage points lower than previously expected. It also sees an Ebit margin, excluding items, that will be about 4 percentage points below previous indications.
Ambu said it needs to reduce its guidance as it takes over some distribution of endoscope sales in the U.S. from a partner.
Nordnet investment economist Per Hansen said the lowered outlook means investors face “less now and more in the future,” according to a note to clients.
CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez said in a statement that the company is “confident that with our pipeline of new endoscope products in markets including ENT and urology, we will be able to maximize revenue growth and cross-sales effects by going direct.”
