(Bloomberg) -- Ambulance workers announced two more days of strikes in January, escalating industrial action in a bid to pressure the UK government to discuss their demand for higher pay.

The new strikes by members of the Unison union are set for Jan. 11 and 23, and involve more ambulance employees, not just the emergency response crews who walked out on Wednesday. The action will also last longer than the 12-hour strike earlier this week, with each set to stretch for a full day across large parts of the UK, including London.

Ministers have consistently said they won’t discuss a higher pay raise than an independent panel’s recommendation earlier in the year, which averages at just under 5%. Inflation has risen above 10% in recent months, which the government said will be taken into account by the 2023 pay review.

“Speeding up next year’s pay-review-body process won’t solve the current dispute, which is about the pitiful amount the government gave health workers this year,” Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said.

Nurses in the National Health Service have also walked out this month. The Royal College of Nurses is due to announce new strike dates Friday if the government doesn’t agree to talks.

Health unions have said they’re willing to call off strikes if negotiations take place. Their leaders argue that pay review bodies are not fully independent because they operate within parameters set by the government.

